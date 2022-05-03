Montgomery County Mugshots (04/16/22-04/30/22)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
ADAIR, ANGELICA – Break-Enter Vehicle
ALEXANDER, KVION – Auto Burglary
AMOS, LAJOHN – Auto Burglary
ASH, CRYSTAL – Robbery 1st
BAKER, KIMBERLEY – Robbery 1st
BARNES, KAVON – By Order of Court
BARNES, RICHARD – Pistol Certain Person
BROWN, ADARIUS – Fugitive from Justice
BROWN, CASHADA – Illegal Possesion of Credit Card
BROWN, TAVARIS – Murder
BURCH JR, WILLIAM – On Loan from DOC
CALL JR, MITCHELL – Murder
CHAMES, TERENCE – By Order of Court
CHATFIELD, RONALD – Arson Second Degree-Other to Defraud Insurer
CHILDERS, ERIC – Theft of Property 1st
CONNER, PATRICK – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
COX, ADAM – Recieving Stolen Property 1st
CRUZ, ERIC – On Loan from DOC
DE LEON, OLIVIA – Domestic Violence 2nd
FLYNN, KENDRICK By Order of Court
FORD, RICKY – Theft of Property 3rd
FOSTER, CLAUDE – Robbery 1st
FOSTER, DEOGGO – By Order of Court
FULLER JR, NATHANIEL – Theft of Property 4
GEORGE, DONNELL – Robbery 1st
HARDY JR, PATRICK – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
HARVEY, ASHLEY – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon)
HATCHER, DESKENDRE – Murder
HENDRICKS, GUSTRY – Rec Stolen Prop 1st
HOWARD, JEFFERY – Reckless Endangerment
HULETT, JOHN – Auto Burglary
JACKSON, JAMARCUS – Theft of Property 2N
JAMES, DARRYL – SORNA Violation
JARAMILLO-GONZALEZ, EDWIN – Robbery 1st
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation
JONES, ADOLPH – Kidnapping 1st
JONES, BRIA’ANNA – Burglary 1st
JONES, CALVIN – Burglary 1st
JONES, ROBBIE – Drive w. Suspended
KIDD, TYLER – Theft of Property 1st
KING, CHARLIE – Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Menacing
KNIGHT, RANDY – Probation Revocation
KNIGHT, REGINALD – Break Enter Vehicle
KNOX, DEMARCUS – Probation Revocation
LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER – Assault 2nd
LONG, SCOTT – Robbery 1st
MCCLAIN, RICKY – Probation Revocation
MCKEITHEN, QUINLEN – Violation of Community Notification Act
MCQUEEN, CORDARIUS – Manslaughter
MOORE, NIGEL – Robbery 1st
MOTE, MORGAN – Attempted Murder
MURRAY, TORQUEZ – Assault 2nd
PARKER, BRAXTON – Assault 1st
PEARSON, WILLIAM – Burglary 3rd
PEASANT, TERENCE – Child Abuse
PERRY, DAMANA – Domestic Violence 1st-Aggravated Stalking
REESE, TRAVIS – Domestic Violence 1st-Burglary I
SAN SOUCI, NICHALAS – Poss Burglar’s Tools
SANDERSON, DERRICK – Attempted Murder
SEARCY, WILLIAM – Illegal Possesion of Credit Card
SHEPHERD, ALEXIA – Robbery 1st
SURLES, ALTON – By Order of Court
TAYLOR, TERRELL – Attempted Murder
TERRELL, SABRINA – Theft of Property 3rd
WARNER JR, JACOB – Rape 1st
WILLIAMS, CHASITY – Murder(Intentionally Cause Death)
WILLIAMS, SAMUEL – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
WILLIAMS, TAH’JAY – Robbery 1st
WILLIAMS, TERRELL – Theft of Property 1st
