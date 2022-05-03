Montgomery County Mugshots (04/16/22-04/30/22)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/69 ADAIR, ANGELICA – Break-Enter Vehicle

2/69 ALEXANDER, KVION – Auto Burglary

3/69 AMOS, LAJOHN – Auto Burglary

4/69 ASH, CRYSTAL – Robbery 1st

5/69 BAKER, KIMBERLEY – Robbery 1st



6/69 BARNES, KAVON – By Order of Court

7/69 BARNES, RICHARD – Pistol Certain Person

8/69 BROWN, ADARIUS – Fugitive from Justice

9/69 BROWN, CASHADA – Illegal Possesion of Credit Card

10/69 BROWN, TAVARIS – Murder



11/69 BURCH JR, WILLIAM – On Loan from DOC

12/69 CALL JR, MITCHELL – Murder

13/69 CHAMES, TERENCE – By Order of Court

14/69 CHATFIELD, RONALD – Arson Second Degree-Other to Defraud Insurer

15/69 CHILDERS, ERIC – Theft of Property 1st



16/69 CONNER, PATRICK – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

17/69 COX, ADAM – Recieving Stolen Property 1st

18/69 CRUZ, ERIC – On Loan from DOC

19/69 DE LEON, OLIVIA – Domestic Violence 2nd

20/69 FLYNN, KENDRICK By Order of Court



21/69 FORD, RICKY – Theft of Property 3rd

22/69 FOSTER, CLAUDE – Robbery 1st

23/69 FOSTER, DEOGGO – By Order of Court

24/69 FULLER JR, NATHANIEL – Theft of Property 4

25/69 GEORGE, DONNELL – Robbery 1st



26/69 HARDY JR, PATRICK – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

27/69 HARVEY, ASHLEY – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon)

28/69 HATCHER, DESKENDRE – Murder

29/69 HENDRICKS, GUSTRY – Rec Stolen Prop 1st

30/69 HOWARD, JEFFERY – Reckless Endangerment



31/69 HULETT, JOHN – Auto Burglary

32/69 JACKSON, JAMARCUS – Theft of Property 2N

33/69 JAMES, DARRYL – SORNA Violation

34/69 JARAMILLO-GONZALEZ, EDWIN – Robbery 1st

35/69 JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation



36/69 JONES, ADOLPH – Kidnapping 1st

37/69 JONES, BRIA’ANNA – Burglary 1st

38/69 JONES, CALVIN – Burglary 1st

39/69 JONES, ROBBIE – Drive w. Suspended

40/69 KIDD, TYLER – Theft of Property 1st



41/69 KING, CHARLIE – Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Menacing

42/69 KNIGHT, RANDY – Probation Revocation

43/69 KNIGHT, REGINALD – Break Enter Vehicle

44/69 KNOX, DEMARCUS – Probation Revocation

45/69 LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER – Assault 2nd



46/69 LONG, SCOTT – Robbery 1st

47/69 MCCLAIN, RICKY – Probation Revocation

48/69 MCKEITHEN, QUINLEN – Violation of Community Notification Act

49/69 MCQUEEN, CORDARIUS – Manslaughter

50/69 MOORE, NIGEL – Robbery 1st



51/69 MOTE, MORGAN – Attempted Murder

52/69 MURRAY, TORQUEZ – Assault 2nd

53/69 PARKER, BRAXTON – Assault 1st

54/69 PEARSON, WILLIAM – Burglary 3rd

55/69 PEASANT, TERENCE – Child Abuse



56/69 PERRY, DAMANA – Domestic Violence 1st-Aggravated Stalking

57/69 REESE, TRAVIS – Domestic Violence 1st-Burglary I

58/69 SAN SOUCI, NICHALAS – Poss Burglar’s Tools

59/69 SANDERSON, DERRICK – Attempted Murder

60/69 SEARCY, WILLIAM – Illegal Possesion of Credit Card



61/69 SHEPHERD, ALEXIA – Robbery 1st

62/69 SURLES, ALTON – By Order of Court

63/69 TAYLOR, TERRELL – Attempted Murder

64/69 TERRELL, SABRINA – Theft of Property 3rd

65/69 WARNER JR, JACOB – Rape 1st



66/69 WILLIAMS, CHASITY – Murder(Intentionally Cause Death)

67/69 WILLIAMS, SAMUEL – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)

68/69 WILLIAMS, TAH’JAY – Robbery 1st

69/69 WILLIAMS, TERRELL – Theft of Property 1st











































































































































