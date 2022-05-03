NEW 5/4: Kung Fu -“Disclosure”

by Janae Smith

HARMONY DUMPLINGS’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY — As Nicky (Olivia Liang) wrestles with a secret she’s been keeping from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao), she teams up with Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), who makes a major discovery about his former boss. Elsewhere, Althea (Shannon Dang) attempts to pull off a surprise 25th anniversary party for Harmony Dumpling against her mother’s wishes, and Ryan (Jon Prasida) begins to question what Sebastian (guest star JB Tadena) may be hiding from him.

Watch new episodes of Kung Fu Wednesdays at 8PM on your local Montgomery CW!