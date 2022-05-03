Report: U.S. Supreme Court Draft Suggests Roe v. Wade Could Be Overturned

by Alabama News Network Staff

The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people have access to decisions before they’re published.

The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule.

That’s what makes the leak of an apparent draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers.

According to CBS News, The draft published by Politico indicates it was written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated on February 10. It did not say which other justices joined in the opinion, but Politico noted that a person familiar with the court’s deliberations said four other conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, voted with Alito to strike down Roe during closed-door discussions after oral arguments and have not changed their positions. It’s unclear whether Chief Justice John Roberts will join the conservative majority, according to Politico.

Gov. Kay Ivey took to Twitter late Monday to express her shock at the leak.

This unprecedented leak is concerning, outrageous and a blatant attempt to manipulate the sacred procedures of the U.S. Supreme Court. Those responsible should be held accountable. My prayer is that Roe v. Wade is overturned and that life prevails. #alpolitics (1/2) — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 3, 2022

