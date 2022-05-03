Senior Quilters Give Back in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group of senior citizens in Dallas County — is giving back to the community — and they’re having so much fun doing it.

“The name of the group is “Sew Much Fun.”

A community quilting group in Selma — meets every week — to sew quilts for family and friends. And quilts to be donated to non-profits — and other community agencies.

“It’s a lot of fun. And you know we’re all working on something. Right now it’s a lot of quilts for hospice,” said quilter Sheila Theiss.

Along with quilts — the group is also making wheelchair armrest covers — and fidget quilts to donate to patients suffering with dementia.

“Well, it’s giving, you know, giving back to the community,” said quilter Sue Adams.

“It makes you feel good to do something for other people.”

“So, not only are we having a good, fun time together and creating something but, it’s helping someone else,” Theiss said.

“I thrive on being helpful, doing stuff for people that need something. I grew up very needy and I just love helping needy people,” said quilter Iva Schrock.

Right now, there are nine quilters in the group. But they say the more, the merrier — no matter the skill level.

“We’re open to anybody that wants to come,” said Adams.

“Some of us are more beginner quilters. And some are more advanced. But then we learn and draw from one another.”

The group meets every Tuesday from 9 am to 12 noon — in the ArtsRevive — Gallery 905 create-space classroom.