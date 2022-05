by Alabama News Network Staff

Shots were fired into the air outside of the Dillard’s store at the Shoppes at EastChase early Tuesday morning before stores were open.

Spokesman Suzanna Edwards says the shots stemmed from a domestic situation that started at home and carried over to EastChase.

She says Montgomery police and and EastChase security quickly responded and handled the situation. No one was injured.

A suspect is in custody.