Summer-Like Heat, Humidity, Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning began much like Monday morning, with low clouds and fog across much of central and south Alabama. However, both eroded more quickly than on Monday morning. By midday, most locations saw a mix of sun and clouds. However, a handful of showers and storms were in the mix too. Additional showers and storms could form at random at any time this afternoon and evening. Although, many locations remain rain-free Tuesday.

Isolated downpours wind down by around midnight, then the rest of the night likely features building low clouds and fog once more. Otherwise, Tuesday night looks fairly warm and humid with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday feature very similar forecasts, with low daily rain chances, a partly cloudy sky on average, and above-average warmth with highs in the upper 80s to about 90°.

Rain chances rise substantially Friday as a cold front arrives in Alabama. Severe weather potential looks very low with this storm system, but remains worth watching. Stay tuned for further updates in case a severe weather risk becomes apparent Friday between now and then. It appears the front pushes just far enough to our southeast that our weekend forecast trends drier.

However, Mother’s Day weekend does not look much cooler. Temperatures still peak in the low to mid 80s Saturday, and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Some clouds, showers, and even storms may linger for part of Saturday, particularly for far south Alabama, closer to the front at that time. However, Mother’s Day itself looks rain-free and mostly sunny. Mostly sunny and rain-free, but warmth weather continues early next week, with highs in the upper 80s next Monday and Tuesday.