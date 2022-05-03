The Heat Is On This Week!

by Shane Butler

We remain in a warm and humid weather pattern through the end of the work week. Temps will continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs through Thursday. A frontal boundary makes a run at the state Thursday night into Friday. We expect a round of shower and storms to accompany the boundary. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe with the main threats damaging winds and quarter size hail. The risk runs from Thursday night into Friday afternoon. Looks like the front will push through most of the area and that will set us up for a pretty decent weekend. The better chance for any lingering shower/storm activity would be across our southern most counties Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry areawide. This will be ideal conditions for any outdoor plans you may have for Moms Day.