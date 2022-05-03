Very Warm Days Before Friday Front

by Ryan Stinnett

Today we will continue to see more sun than clouds with very warm temperatures as the upper ridge holds; the high will be in the upper 80s, and during the afternoon hours, an isolated shower/storm is possible. Showers and storms should be a little more numerous over the northern half of the state Wednesday as a weakening cold front approaches the state. Highs tomorrow will again be in the upper 80s.

END OF WEEK FRONT: Thursday looks warm and mainly dry, but a band of organized showers and storms will likely push into the state late Thursday night into early Friday morning as a front moves into the state. The SPC has defined a severe weather risk for much of West Alabama with this system.

The higher severe weather probabilities are to the west Thursday. Storms could produce strong winds and hail as they move through Alabama late Thursday night, likely after midnight. We can’t completely rule out a brief, isolated tornado or two. We will be much more specific about the threat as the event gets closer.

The sky will clear late Friday afternoon as drier air returns; the high will be in the low 80s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: For now Saturday looks like a dry, pleasant day with a good supply of sunshine and a high in the low 80s. Not much change for Sunday as it will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!!!

