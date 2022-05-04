Autauga County Deputies Searching for Missing Teen

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Officials say 16-year-old William Max Allen left his grandmother’s residents on County Road 51 in Prattville Tuesday morning without permission.

Allen was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, a red t-shirt and carrying a black Nike or Adidas bag. The sheriff’s office said Allen is also known to wear a camouflaged pullover shirt and camouflaged pants.

Allen, who turned 16 recently, is described as 6’1″, weighs about 190 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has scars on both hands.

The sheriff’s office says he might be en route to either Millbrook or Montgomery.

If you know the whereabouts of 16-year-old William Max Allen, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.