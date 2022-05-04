Autauga County Deputies Searching for Missing Teen

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

William Max Allen

16-year-old William Max Allen was last seen leaving his grandmother’s home in Prattville Tuesday./Source: Autauga County Sheriff’s Office

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Officials say 16-year-old William Max Allen left his grandmother’s residents on County Road 51 in Prattville Tuesday morning without permission.

Allen was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, a red t-shirt and carrying a black Nike or Adidas bag. The sheriff’s office said Allen is also known to wear a camouflaged pullover shirt and camouflaged pants.

Allen, who turned 16 recently, is described as 6’1″, weighs about 190 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has scars on both hands.

The sheriff’s office says he might be en route to either Millbrook or Montgomery.

If you know the whereabouts of 16-year-old William Max Allen, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.

Categories: Montgomery Metro, News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Posts