Montgomery City Council Revokes Business License of Martin’s Restaurant

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery City Council has voted unanimously to revoke the business license of one of the city’s oldest and best-known restaurants.

Martin’s Restaurant has been a fixture in Cloverdale since the 1930s, serving up fried chicken and other southern staples.

The city says Martin’s has been collecting sales tax from customers but not turning over the money to the city or state.

A show cause hearing took place at city council Tuesday night, but the owner was not present. The restaurant remains open.

A spokesperson for the city tells Alabama News Network the owner still has time to contact the city to reschedule another show cause hearing and possibly set up a payment plan to try to get the business license reinstated.

Otherwise, the city council could pass a resolution to close the restaurant.

Alabama News Network is working to get reaction from the owner.