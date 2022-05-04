Rain/Storm Threat Late Week

by Shane Butler

It’s an early summer-like weather pattern in play across our area but it’s slowly coming to an end later this week. In the mean time, hot and humid conditions will prevail over the deep south. It looks like we’re back in the upper 80s to lower 90s Thursday but a break in the heat arrives Friday. A frontal boundary makes a run at the region Thursday night into Friday. A round of rain and storms will work through the state. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. The threat will continue into Friday afternoon but our weather will be improving over the weekend. The front pushes into southward into the gulf on Saturday. Some showers may still develop across our southern most counties but the rest of the area is looking dry Saturday. All locations will trend drier Sunday and into the first part of next week. Temps do come down just a bit behind the front. We’re in the lower to mid 80s over the weekend but back in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees next week. High pressure will be the main weather feature over head. This will provide us some nice conditions for any outdoor plans you have scheduled for Mom’s Day on Sunday.