Summer-Like Through Thursday; Rain, Storms Friday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was very similar to Monday and Tuesday morning. Many locations saw low-clouds or locally dense fog at sunrise. However, they gradually mixed out during the morning. By midday, most locations were back to a mix of sun and clouds. Summer-like warmth and humidity continues Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° for most. Isolated showers or storms may develop during the afternoon and evening.

However, similar to Monday and Tuesday, rain coverage remains low, with most locations not seeing a cooling shower. The rain chance drop to near zero after midnight, with low clouds and fog likely forming through sunrise Thursday. Thursday looks summer-like again, with a low rain chance, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs near 90°. The pattern changes Friday, with rain and storms likely as a cold front approaches Alabama.

Rain and storms may work across our area during the first half of the day well in advance of the front. More storms could form during the afternoon or evening as the front itself arrives. Some storms could become strong or severe throughout the day. The storm prediction center places a slight (level 2/5) risk across much of Alabama Friday. Damaging straight-line winds and hail 1″ size or larger are the primary severe risks. The tornado risk looks very low, but stay tuned for updates.

Storms end Friday night as the front pushes through. That sets up drier weather for Mother’s Day weekend. However, just how dry our forecast becomes depends on how far south the front ultimately moves. The front may remain near the north Gulf coast Saturday. That could spark isolated showers or storms during the day. However, it looks like the front moves farther southeast Sunday. That results in rain-free, mostly sunny weather for Mother’s Day.

Despite the front clearing our area, the weekend does not look much cooler. Overall, humidity should be lower. Temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s Saturday, and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Mostly sunny, rain-free weather continues Monday through Wednesday of next week. However, the second week of May looks warm, with highs approaching 90° each day.