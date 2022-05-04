Summer-Like Weather Before Rain and Storms Return Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

It is another warm and humid day across Alabama with a mix of sun and clouds we are seeing temperatures surge well into the upper 80s this afternoon. Most locations will remain dry today as rain chances are generally less than 20%.

END OF WEEK FRONT: Thursday looks warm and dry, but a band of organized showers and storms will likely push into the state late Thursday night into early Friday morning as a front moves into the state. The SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for Northwest Alabama in their “Day 2” outlook, which runs through 7am CT Friday.

However, in there “Day 3” outlook, which would be for Friday, the SPC has much of Alabama included in a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe storms.

The higher severe weather probabilities are to the west Thursday. As the storms move into and through Alabama very late Thursday night and into Friday, some are likely to produce strong winds and hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Most of the rain and storms will end early Friday afternoon, followed by a clearing sky late in the day as drier air returns; the high will be in the lower 80s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be dry and pleasant day with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s across South and Central Alabama, while lows may drop into the 50s.

CRANKING UP THE HEAT: Much of the week looks quiet, although a few widely scattered showers could pop up from time to time, however, it looks like we will see our hottest week of weather so far in 2022. The upper-ridge builds in across the region, and we are likely see high temperatures possible heading into the 90s at times next week.

Have an incredible day of blessings!!!

Ryan