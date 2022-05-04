The Montgomery Area Transit Is Offering Free Rides On May 5th

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery area transit system is offering free rides all day tomorrow, as a way to show appreciation to the employees and the riders. The M transit will offer free bus rides all day on May 5th as a way to show thanks to the many employees, drivers and even bus riders. “Its not just the free rides it is also were doing an appreciation for our drivers, our employees as well as our passengers and we want to thank them for their patrons as well as appreciate our drivers and employees for the hard work that they do and also because the mask mandate has been lifted for transit we want to attract our riders back and get new riders.” – Samuel Tensley, General Manager

Mayor reed will also be showing appreciation to the transit system by taking a ride from city hall to the intermodal station on molten street, from there he will share his appreciation for the hard work that the transit employees do. The M transit provides over 2 thousand trips daily with 34 busses on 14 fixed routes. Mr. Tensley encourages everyone to take advantage of the free rides, even if you already have other transportation..

“We’re hoping that they will experience the experience of riding with the operators who are safe friendly and courteous also the experience if they want to go celebrate cinco de mayo at their bars and they cant drive their cars, hop on the M we’ll get you to where your going safely.”