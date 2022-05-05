Alabama FC South Soccer to Hold Tryouts on May 16 & 17

by Alabama News Network Staff

The YMCA of Montgomery is getting ready for this year’s Alabama FC South tryouts.

The program is for girls and boys U9-U18 who wish to play competitive level soccer and are committed to the game.

This year’s tryouts will be on May 16 & 17 at the Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex on Brown Springs Road in Montgomery.

Alabama News Rising Anchor David Lamb talked with Manny Sanchez, Director of Coaching, about this year’s tryouts.

For more information about the YMCA’s Alabama FC South, click here.