City of Wetumpka Participates in National Day of Prayer

by Carrington Cole

In honor of the National Day of Prayer, the City of Wetumpka held their own event at Gold Star Park.

The National Day of Prayer is a day of great significance for Christians who turn to prayer for critical decisions in their life.

Four Wetumpka Church Pastors led each prayer for the City, County, State, and Nation at the event. They also prayed for local political figures, President Biden, and for the refugees impacted by the war on Ukraine.

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis stated that the National Day of Prayer is an important day in the community.

“People enjoy coming out and being a part of it,” stated Mayor Willis. “All of our different faith based churches and communities come together for this and it means a lot, it really does.”

The City has been putting on this event for many years and always encourages residents to come join.