Hot Thursday, Storms Friday, Pleasant Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was warm and humid, but low clouds and fog were less widespread than previous mornings. Many locations were quite sunny by the late morning, mixed with fair-weather cumulus clouds and no rain. The rain chance looks very low through Thursday evening. Only stray showers or storms appear possible. Plenty of sunshine warms temperatures to around 90° area-wide Thursday afternoon.

Clouds increase Thursday night in advance of a storm system. However, we remain mainly rain-free overnight. Rain and storms become likely Friday. Perhaps by early Friday morning, a cluster of rain and storms arrives in west Alabama. It may intensify during the mid to late morning en route to southeast Alabama by early afternoon. Some storms may become strong to severe. The primary severe risks are damaging straight-line winds and hail of quarter size or larger.

The storm prediction center places some of central and south Alabama within an enhanced (level 3/5) severe risk area. The rest of our area lies within a slight (level 2/5) risk area. The tornado risk looks very low, but not quite zero. Be weather aware Friday. We could see additional showers or storms develop during the mid to late afternoon into the evening, in advance of a cold front. The front pushes through our area Friday night, ending rain west to east.

Slightly cooler, but drier air arrives behind the front, setting up a pleasant Mother’s Day weekend. Friday night lows could fall into the 50s in some locations, but low 60s otherwise. Saturday looks mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Afternoon temperatures may only warm to around 80° in some locations, but mid 80s otherwise. Saturday night lows could fall into the 50s for many again.

Mother’s Day looks a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and an abundance of sunshine with no rain. Sunshine remains abundant for the first few days of next week. However, afternoon temperatures peak in 90° territory each day. Clouds may increase with a chance for showers next Thursday, but the rain chance looks low at this time. Temperatures may still peak in the upper 80s next Thursday afternoon.