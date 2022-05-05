Montgomery Police Investigating Robbery at Business on Commerce Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are searching for the person who robbed a business downtown on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Commerce Street. While police did not identify the business, our Alabama News Network crew saw police at Aviator Bar.

That area is across the street from the Renaissance Hotel and the Montgomery Convention Center.

At the scene, police say they were told the robber demanded property and fled. There were minor injuries.

Police say there is no other information available for release.