Prattville Man Killed in Crash Involving Two 18-Wheelers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Prattville man has been killed in an overnight crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks in Montgomery County.

State troopers say 45-year-old Leslie Wayne Deloach was killed when the semi-truck he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign before making a right turn onto U.S. 80 east and then colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer driven by 54-year-old Jay Hardy of Flower Mound, Texas.

Investigators say Deloach was not using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was taken to Baptist South Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Hardy also was taken to Baptist South with serious injuries.

The crash happened around midnight Thursday on U.S. Highway 80 in Montgomery County.