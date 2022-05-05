Rain and Strong Storms Return Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW DAY, SAME FORECAST: Little change in the weather today as it remains warm and humid across Alabama with a mix of sun and clouds; we are seeing temperatures surge well into the 80s again this afternoon with may places likely to flirt with 90° this afternoon. A pop-up shower or storm is possible today, but most locations will remain dry. Late tonight, an approaching cold front will bring rain and storms back to Alabama.

FRIDAY FRONT: A band of organized showers and storms will move into and through the Alabama tomorrow. The SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for much Alabama for Friday.

Ample instability in place will allow for strong to severe storms in Alabama and these storms will pack a punch with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some of the stronger storms could produce strong winds and hail. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Highs Friday will be in the low to mid 80s, but late in the day, behind the front, drier air returns, bringing an end to the rain and storms.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be dry and pleasant day with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and in the mid 80s Sunday; lows drop into the 50s.

CRANKING UP THE HEAT: Much of the week looks quiet, although an isolated afternoon shower could pop up from time to time, however, it looks like we will see our hottest week of weather so far in 2022. The upper-ridge builds in across the region, and we are likely see high temperatures closer to 90° at times next week.

Have an exuberant Thursday!!!

Ryan