Shots Fired on Troy University Campus; Police Investigating

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University police are investigating shots fired on campus during a barbecue cookout.

University officials say police responded to reports of a fight and shots fired on the Shackelford Quad at about 9:41 p.m. Wednesday night during a National Pan-Hellenic Council-organized end-of-year barbecue cookout.

The university says witnesses reported hearing two to three shots being fired by an unknown person. There were no injuries or damage.

Troy University police determined there was no active threat to the campus. Shell casings were found on the ground.

“We are asking for help from the public both on and off campus to please provide us any information they may have in reference to the identification of the persons involved in the fight and/or the person or persons with firing rounds on campus,” Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry said.

Anyone with any information may call the Troy University Police Department at (334) 670-3215, or email Chief Beaudry at troychief@troy.edu.