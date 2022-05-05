Strong To Severe Storms Likely Friday

by Shane Butler

Summer-like heat today but storms are rolling through the area tomorrow. Some of them could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and quarter size hail. Tornado threat is low but not zero. The storms begin in West Alabama around 6am and advance eastward through the day. We expect the storms to exit our area into Georgia around 3pm. Improving weather conditions move in behind a frontal boundary Friday night into early Saturday. The skies clear and temps drop into the upper 50s Friday night. We’re on the backside of the front over the weekend. This will put us in a nice weather setup for any outdoor plans throughout the weekend. Abundant sunshine will warm temps into the mid to upper 80s for highs. Nights will be comfortable with upper 50s for lows. We head into next week with the sunny and dry conditions prevailing. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s for highs and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Moisture may try to return later in the week and that will cause us to introduce a chance of showers by Thursday. In the mean time, we get to enjoy a very nice Mom’s Day weekend.