Students at Montgomery Academy Raise Over $44K for Charity

by Kay McCabe

Students at Montgomery Academy have spent the entire school year raising money for the Adullam House.

The Adullam House is a local home for children whose parents are incarcerated.

From bake sales, to dodge ball tournaments, the students were able to raise the money and present a check to a representative from Adullam House.

“To see a group of kids come together to do something for someone else, on such a scale as this, is really astounding,” said Philip Powell, Adullam House.

If you would like to learn more about the Adullam House or how to donate, click here.