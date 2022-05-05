YMCA of Greater Montgomery Presents Jimmy Hitchcock Awards

by Alabama News Network Staff

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery is honoring outstanding local student athletes who display Christian leadership with its annual Jimmy Hitchcock Awards.

Judson Lindsey, Julienne Pharroms and Mary Alice Sasser are the recipients of the 2022 award. The ceremony was held Tuesday night in downtown Montgomery.

Lindsey is a senior at The Montgomery Academy. He plays football, basketball and baseball. In addition, he is taking AP and honors classes and has a 4.5 GPA. He regularly attends First United Methodist Church.

Pharrams is a senior at Montgomery Catholic whose primary sports are volleyball and basketball. She is a member at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Phenix City. She has a 4.25 GPA and has taken every AP and Honors class available at her school.

Sasser is a senior at Trinity Presbyterian School. Sasser is a tri-sport athlete playing volleyball, basketball and soccer. She is a member of First Baptist Church. Outside of her many sports and church duties, she is also involved in many clubs at her school. She has a 4.22 GPA and is planning to major in nutrition at Auburn University.

Students are nominated by their coaches and administrators for setting a Christian example of moral fitness in their athletic development. The YMCA says 40 high school seniors were nominated for this year’s award.

Hitchcock was the first All-American football player at Auburn University. He also played 3rd base for the baseball team and later signed with the New York Yankees. He started little league baseball in Montgomery.