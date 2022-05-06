3 Degree Guarantee: MAX4Kids Foundation Gets $1,150 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s time once again to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the MAX4KIDS Foundation.

We are presenting $1,150, which is what we raised in April, for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

Max Credit Union started the foundation in 2001 to help local children and youth.

“That check means so much to the MAX4Kids Foundation,” MAX4Kids Foundation Board President Jamie Brown said. “We raise money for children’s charities and high school scholarships in Central and East Alabama, and every penny that we raise goes right back into our community. So we just truly appreciate this gift today.”

“The area has been so good to us and to be able to give back for a program like this and help the kids and everything, as far as helping with opportunities they may not otherwise get, is just a blessing,” AirNow Home Services Operations Manager Bill Talbot said. “We’re glad to be involved with it.”

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.