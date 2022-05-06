Dallas Co. Officials Prepare for Upcoming Primary

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The primary election is just over two weeks away — and election officials in Dallas County want to let voters know about a few changes.

“There are a lot of changes going on in Dallas County. But its for the good.”

Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn is also the county’s chief election official. He says the county commission moved four voting precincts to new locations — to try and make the voting process — more convenient for voters.

“Valley Grande Community Center precinct has moved to Valley Grande Baptist Church. Woodrow Fire Station has moved to Tabernacle of Praise Life Center. Broad Street Fire Station has moved to the Edmundite Missions Bullock Recreation Center. And then we have Joy Baptist precinct has moved to the new National Guard Armory up on 80,” Nunn said.

Nunn says voters will also have a new tool at their disposal at each of the voting precincts. The new ExpressVote machine — will allow voters to fill out their ballots — using a touch screen.

“You can put your ballot, insert your ballot into this machine and the ballot will come upon the screen. And you can touch-screen the candidate of your choice,” said Nunn.

“And then afterwards you can mash complete. The ballot will come back out and be given to you. And then you can go insert it into our DS-200 for it to be counted.

Nunn says ExpressVote can also enlarge the size of the lettering on the ballot to help voters see the ballot more clearly.

“We are encouraging anyone that would to use this new ExpressVote machine,” said Nunn.

“They are welcome to use it.”

The primary election is Tuesday — May 24th.