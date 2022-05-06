Lamar Advertising Honors National Nurses Week

by Carrington Cole

This week is National Nurses Week and the Montgomery area has something very special for all the nurses in the River Region.

Lamar Advertising is honoring 79 local nurses by recognizing them on billboards in the Montgomery area. From May 6-12, Lamar will display the names and images of the nurses on 8 local digital billboards, rotated among the usual advertisements.

Over 2 thousand nurses will be displayed on more than 600 digital billboards all over the nation to honor the sacrifices and hard work our nurses do each day.

You can find all of the pictures posted on Lamar Company’s Facebook page.