Lee County Teacher Charged with Taking Inappropriate Photos of Student

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a teacher has been charged with taking inappropriate photos of a female student during school hours.

The sheriff’s office says on Thursday, school resource deputies were made aware of a teacher at Smiths Station High School taking the photos.

60-year-old David Edward Gregory of Opelika has been charged with one count of voyeurism in the first degree, which is a class C felony. He is out on bond, but the sheriff’s office says additional charges are probable.

If you have information to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.