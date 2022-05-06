Midday Update: Severe Weather Potential Continues for East and Southeast Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

The threat for a few strong to severe storms remains possible through the mid-afternoon hours, but this threat will remain east of Interstate 65. The SPC maintains the risk of severe storms for areas along and east of Intestate 65, with the greatest threat for areas along and south of Intestate 85 in Southeast Alabama within the “enhanced risk’ area across Southeast Alabama.

If storms can develop, they will possibly produce damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat remains very low. The threat will end by 3 or 4PM this afternoon and the threat shifts into Georgia. For the rest of the state, we are seeing a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Tomorrow and Sunday will be dry and pleasant day with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s tomorrow, followed by low 80s Sunday; lows both mornings will be in the 50s, with perhaps a few 40s showing up in those colder spots.

RISING HEAT LEVELS: Much of the week will be quiet, although some isolated showers could pop up at times by midweek. It still appears we will see our hottest week of weather so far in 2022, as the upper-ridge builds in across the region, highs likely to be around the 90° mark next week.

Remain weather aware this afternoon,

Ryan