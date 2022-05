by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death.

Police say 45-year-old Michael Cook of Prattville was found shot in the 3500 block of Dalraida Court at around 12:30 this afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.