Montgomery Small Businesses Seminar

Carrington Cole,
Posted:

by Carrington Cole

A seminar was held at City Hall for small Montgomery owned businesses to give local entrepreneurs resources on where to start.Screen Shot 2022 05 06 At 33247 Pm

The Montgomery City and County Small and Minority-Owned Business Initiative hosted an event in hopes to increase small and minority-owned businesses in the city and county.

The free event included representatives from the City of Montgomery’s Procurement and License & Revenue Department who provided detailed information on the bidding, licensing, and procurement process for businesses in the county.

Categories: News
