Montgomery Small Businesses Seminar

by Carrington Cole

A seminar was held at City Hall for small Montgomery owned businesses to give local entrepreneurs resources on where to start.

The Montgomery City and County Small and Minority-Owned Business Initiative hosted an event in hopes to increase small and minority-owned businesses in the city and county.

The free event included representatives from the City of Montgomery’s Procurement and License & Revenue Department who provided detailed information on the bidding, licensing, and procurement process for businesses in the county.