NEW on 5/11: KUNG FU -“The Enclave”

by Janae Smith

INFILTRATING THE ENCLAVE — After uncovering an item that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) is after, Nicky (Olivia Liang) enlists her entire family to help infiltrate the Enclave, a secret gathering of the world’s elite. Elsewhere, Nicky deals with the fallout of a secret she’s kept from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao).

Catch new episodes of Kung Fu Wednesdays at 8PM on your local CW Montgomery!