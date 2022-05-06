New Tallassee High School Set to Open in Fall

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallassee’s new state of the art $21 million dollar high school is on pace to house students by the end of this year.

The new building will replace the original Tallassee High School which was build in 1929.

According to officials the contractor gave a June 1 completion date, but delays in shipping materials due to the pandemic may have pushed the date back.

“I’ve been pleased with the responsiveness in a world of covid and wait times and construction materials taking a while to be delivered. I’m pleased with the process,” said Tallassee Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin.

At nearly 70 thousand square feet the new schools is almost 20 thousand square feet larger than the old structure.

An auditorium with the latest audio visual equipment is included along with what may be the counties largest safe room, able to hold 800 people during severe weather events.

The structure is framed and the roof is on, next contractors will begin the interior phase which will move much faster.

“My prediction is between Thanksgiving and December will be the date we’re given the keys and occupy the building.” says Nolin.

Officials say the new high school will enhance the quality of life, and make Tallassee more attractive to potential new residents.

“Just having that newness has got everybody excited and its going to up our level, its going to make Tallassee High School and Tallassee City Schools attractive to new families to move in.” says THS Principal Drew Glass.

Students and faculty are currently operating in modular buildings until the new facility is complete.