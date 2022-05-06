Rabid Dog Bites Person in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed that a rabid dog has bitten someone in Autauga County.

It happened near County Road 81, formerly known as Houser-Goodson Road, and County Road 57. The general vicinity is north of the Booth Community and south of the Posey Crossroads Community.

ADPH says this attack happened several miles west of the area where a rabid fox was confirmed last week near Wood Valley Ridge off Highway 31 North between Prattville and the Interstate 65 – Exit 186 interchange. In that case, the fox attacked a person and their pets.

The dog had been seen by homeowners occasionally, but was not tame enough to pet or capture. The dog bite occurred on the victim’s porch steps after the dog exhibited some aggression to the residents as well as their pets. The dog was subsequently euthanized and tested, and the individual is seeking medical attention, according to ADPH.

According to Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian, “It is not unusual to see clusters of rabies cases in wild animals and strays during this time of year.”

It is very common for domestic animals and pets to have contact with a wild rabid animal. Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination.

Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if recommended by a veterinarian.

In addition to vaccination, area residents are advised to take the following precautions to avoid possible exposure to rabies:

· Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

· Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

· Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

· Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

· Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

ADPH is working with local veterinarians and the county rabies officer to get animals vaccinated. Dr. Allison Trotter, Autauga County rabies officer, will be holding reduced fee vaccinations on Saturday, May 7, at various locations throughout Autauga County. The fee for rabies vaccination is $12 per animal. For specific locations and times, please contact her at (334) 365-7543.