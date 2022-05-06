Some Strong to Severe Storms Expected Today

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN/STORMS ARE BACK: Rain and storms are ongoing this morning across South Alabama well out ahead of the cold front. As the front moves into the state, and daytime heating increases, we are likely to see storms develop and intensify due to the increasing instability. The SPC has much of Alabama included in a threat of severe storms today, with an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) for areas east of a line from Gadsden to Selma to Monroeville, with a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for the rest of our viewing area.

Stronger storms today could produce damaging winds, up to 70 mph, and large hail, perhaps up to ping pong ball size; the tornado threat is not as high, but still an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The main window for storms will come from 7AM through 2PM with the storm threat ending as the storms push into Georgia by mid-afternoon. Highs today will be in low 80s. By this evening, behind the front, drier air returns, allowing the sky to clear and temperatures to fall to near 60°.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be dry and pleasant day with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday, followed by mid 80s Sunday; lows will be in the 50s.

CRANKING UP THE HEAT: Much of the week will be quiet, although some isolated showers could pop up at times by midweek. It still appears we will see our hottest week of weather so far in 2022, as the upper-ridge builds in across the region, highs likely to be around the 90° mark next week.

Stay weather aware today!!!

Ryan