Sunshine, Cooler, Less Humidity Mother’s Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

The risk for strong to severe storms in Alabama came to a close by about 2PM Friday afternoon. However, Friday was not free of severe weather. Strong to severe storms swept across south Alabama between 3 and 7AM Friday morning. Additional storms formed during the morning and early afternoon, but were confined to the Alabama and northwest Florida coast. It seems that suppressed additional storms development in our area.

Looking forward, Mother’s day weekend features pleasant, tranquil weather for central and south Alabama. In fact, temperatures may remain a bit below average for a change. Meanwhile, the daytime sky features much more sunshine than clouds bother Saturday and Sunday. Humidity remains much lower, with comfortably cool mornings.

The sky clears Friday night with lows near 60°. A wind advisory continues through 7PM Friday evening, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. But winds trend lighter overnight. However, wind speeds increase again on Saturday, out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. The northwest wind ushers in cool air for this time of year, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s despite an abundance of sunshine. Saturday night lows fall into the 50s.

Mother’s day looks great too, and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. The sky remains mostly sunny with no chance for rain. Sunday night lows could fall into the 50s for some, but low 60s otherwise. A mainly sunny, mainly dry weather pattern continues for the first few days of next week. Next Monday, Tuesday, And Wednesday look warmer, however, with highs in the upper 80s.

Next Thursday through Saturday may feature more in the way of clouds, but rain chances appear slim through the end of next week. Meanwhile, temperatures remain warm, with highs in the upper 80s each day.