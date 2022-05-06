UPDATE: Arrest Made in Teenager’s Death in Brundidge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brundidge police say they’ve made an arrest in a teenager’s death in February.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green says the arrest is in connection to Jacorian Toney. He was found shot in the 800 block of Galloway Road around 2:30 a.m. on February 13. He died at a Dothan hospital.

reports that an arrest has been made in a death investigation that started in February 2022. Chief Green advised that the Grand Jury issued an indictment for Manslaughter for the death of a teenager that occurred on February 13th, 2022, in the early morning hours.

Green says a juvenile was arrested without incident on a manslaughter indictment. He says three other juveniles were also arrested on the charge of tampering with evidence. Green says those juveniles were also taken into custody without incident.