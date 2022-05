by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a woman in Covington County.

State troopers say 51-year-old Lillian Moulton of Elba was driving a motorcycle that left the road and hit a guardrail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the crash happened at around 7:42 p.m. last night on U.S. Highway 84, about six miles east of Opp.