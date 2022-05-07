Beautiful Mother’s Day Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: Today has featured temperatures in the low 80s with a few passing clouds. The front that moved through the area yesterday is bringing us very breezy conditions, but still mostly clear skies with a blanket of sunshine across the area. A Low Pressure system is located to our south, along with a stationary/cold front associated with it. That system is expected to stay to our south, so we will continue to see comfortable weather.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be mostly clear, maybe a couple of passing clouds, and a bit on the cooler side. Temperatures will be mainly in the 60s throughout the evening, and overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Fortunately, the breeze that’s been around most of the day will begin to die down, so overall the evening will be very comfortable.

SUNDAY MORNING: Mother’s Day will start a bit on the cool side, with temperatures in the 50s across the area by the morning time. Winds will be relatively calm across the area, and a couple of passing clouds are not out of the question in the morning.

SUNDAY: The rest of Mother’s Day will result in a day similar to Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s and dew points will remain low, so it will be another comfortable day.

REST OF THE WEEK: Monday will see plentiful sunshine, and temperatures a little closer to average (Avg. Temp = 84°). However, the rest of the week will feature a summer like warm up. From Tuesday to Friday, high temperatures will range anywhere from 86° to around 90°. Rain chances will stay very minimal throughout the week, but as we approach next weekend, humidity levels will begin to climb, which brings back our chances for scattered afternoon showers and storms.