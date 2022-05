23 Year Old Killed In Lowndes County Crash

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

State troopers say 23 year old Jaylyn Jackson was killed on Saturday when the car she was driving collided with another vehicle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says at about 8:45 Saturday night, the Nissan Altima Jackson was driving hit a 2019 GMC Yukon.

Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened at the intersections of Highway 21 and Lowndes County Rd. 7, about 17 miles south of Hayneville.