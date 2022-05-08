Mostly Quiet Week of Weather!

by Riley Blackwell

MOTHER’S DAY: Temperatures have been in the mid to upper 70s across the region today, and coupled with low dew points, has made it a very comfortable day. Some fair weather clouds have been passing through the area, but we are still enjoying mostly clear skies.

REST OF THE EVENING: Clouds will be mixing in and out of the area throughout the evening, but still expect mostly clear skies. We will be seeing another somewhat cooler night, with lows in the mid 50s and a calm breeze.

START OF MONDAY: Monday will feature a mostly sunny start, with temperatures in the upper 50s to start your day. Sunshine will be plentiful, and it will be hanging around throughout the day.

REST OF MONDAY: Monday’s highs will be in the mid 80s across the area, with abundant sunshine. While there may be a few passing cumulus clouds, sunshine will still blanket the area.

THE WEEK AHEAD: High pressure will reside over the Southeast come Tuesday, and will be keeping nice and dry throughout the week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s across the area during the week, and a few communities could see 90° by midweek. However, some weather changes are on the way for next weekend. A Low Pressure system is currently in the Atlantic Ocean, and will begin moving towards the Eastern Coast come Wednesday. By Thursday, the system will be in the Carolinas, and brings a potential for a few showers to develop Thursday and into the weekend. We will also see a front approaching from the West, so we are somewhat sandwiched between these systems. This will mean that rain chances will begin to increase come the weekend. Enjoy the nice weather this week!