Three Weekend Shootings Leave Four Injured In Montgomery

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

An MPD spokesperson says three separate shootings happened overnight Saturday and early morning Sunday.

Two of the shooting victims were juvenile males under the age of 18.

Police say On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1700 block of Upper Wetumpka Road on a report of a subject shot.

At the scene, a juvenile male was located who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound while in the 1600 block of Lyndle Road.

A second victim, a juvenile male, responded to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound also determined to have occurred in the 1600 block of Lyndle Road.

Then on Sunday morning at about 1:15 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3100 block of Mcgehee Road on a report of a subject shot. At the scene, an adult male was located who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Later on Sunday morning at approximately 1:55 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3800 block of Davenport Parkway on a report of a subject shot. At the scene, an adult male was located who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

There have been no arrests made in any of these shootings and MPD says there is no further information available for release at this time.