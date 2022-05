Update: Missing 10 Year Old Found Safe

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Derrion Jordan, a Montgomery 10 year old who was reported missing on Saturday has been found safe.

Montgomery Police Spokesperson Lieutenant J. L. Williams says Derrion Jordan was last seen wearing a red shirt with khaki shorts at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in the 3500 block of Whiting Avenue.

A news release at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday said the child was found safe.