A Fairly Quiet Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler



A quiet weather pattern is settling in across the deep south this week. High pressure is the main weather feature. This will provide us lots of sunshine and temps respond. We’re expecting upper 80s for highs until further notice. Morning temps will be coming up as well. Upper 50s to lower 60s will be common throughout the week.

We head into the upcoming weekend with the ridge of high pressure weakening and a frontal boundary sliding ito the area. This boundary will help ignite a round of showers and possibly t-storms Sunday.

Early next week is looking dry and warmer. High pressure builds back over the deep south and we pick up with another quiet weather pattern going into the middle of next week.