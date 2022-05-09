UPDATE: Man Shot and Killed at Sam’s Club on Eastern Boulevard
UPDATE:
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed on the bypass Monday.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. MPD does not identify businesses, but our crew on the scene said it happened outside of the Sam’s Club.
Once police arrived, they located the victim was a fatal gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say due to an off-duty officer from an outside agency, the suspect was arrested, who was still in possession of a weapon. Charges are pending at this time.
ORIGINAL:
There is a heavy police presence at Sam’s Club off Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery.
Alabama News Network is on the scene to get the details. A motorcycle is blocking one area, with many police cars behind it.
