Hundreds Lace Up their Shoes for the Annual Montgomery Kidney Walk
The Alabama Kidney Foundation held its annual Montgomery Kidney Walk this weekend.
A large crowd took advantage of Saturday’s weather to help walk for a cause.
The Kidney Walk is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser and all of the funds collected go towards helping kidney patients in our area.
Alabama ranks #1 per capita for kidney failure with over 14,000 people currently on dialysis.
