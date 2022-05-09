Hundreds Lace Up their Shoes for the Annual Montgomery Kidney Walk

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Kidney Foundation held its annual Montgomery Kidney Walk this weekend.

A large crowd took advantage of Saturday’s weather to help walk for a cause.

The Kidney Walk is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser and all of the funds collected go towards helping kidney patients in our area.

Alabama ranks #1 per capita for kidney failure with over 14,000 people currently on dialysis.

