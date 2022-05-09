More Sunshine With Warming Temperatures This Week

by Ben Lang

Mother’s day weekend featured weather about as nice as possible in early May. Weather like that can’t possibly last into this week, or can it? Sure enough, sunshine was abundant Monday morning. Morning lows ranged from the mid to upper 50s. By midday, temperatures were comfortably warm in the low to mid 70s for most. Monday afternoon remains sunny, while temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s. Monday night lows fall to near 60° with a clear sky.

Tuesday looks sunny and rather nice again, but temperatures trend a bit warmer. Many locations could peak in the upper 80s, with highs in the mid 80s for typically cooler locations. Tuesday night lows could be near 60° again. Wednesday and Thursday look fairly nice with a mostly sunny sky each day, and no rain. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 80s each day.

Low chances for rain return to our forecast Friday and this weekend. However, the weekend doesn’t look like a washout. In fact, many locations may not see rain at all. It appears any rain we see this weekend comes in the form of isolated afternoon showers or storms. The showers or storms that do form remain more miss than hit. Otherwise, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s.