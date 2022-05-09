NEW on 5/24: The Chase – “Handsome, Intelligent, Charming … And Humble”

by Janae Smith

“Handsome, Intelligent, Charming … And Humble” – Brad “The Buzzsaw” Rutter makes his first official appearance of season three. As the featured Chaser, Rutter takes on an English professor, medical science liaison and a criminal defense attorney while Sara Haines (ABC’s “The View”) hosts.

Watch the newest episode of The Chase on your local ABC32 at 8PM on Tuesday, May 24!