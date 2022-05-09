Sunny Days, Nice Nights, No Rain this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A very quiet week of weather is ahead for Alabama. There is not a lot to talk about as we see no chance of rain through the work week, but at least it will be pretty nice for mid May. The days will be sunny and warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s to start the week. Each day looks a bit warmer, and by the end of the week, highs should be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Nights will be nice, with low humidity and comfortable temperatures lows will range from the upper 50s to low and mid 60s. Rain chances this week are not in the forecast.

WEEKEND WEATHER: We will mention a few scattered showers returning to the forecast this weekend, mainly during the late afternoon and evening hours, but most locations will remain dry. The days will feature more sun than clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Again, very quiet for mid May in Alabama.

Have an incredible Monday!!!

Ryan