Three Trojans named All-Sun Belt Softball

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – Leanna Johnson and Kelly Horne were dubbed All-Sun Belt First Team members while Jade Sinness landed on the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the league office announced Monday.

“I am super proud of Leanna, Kelly and Jade for picking up All-Sun Belt honors,” co-interim head coach Taylor Smartt said. “All three of them have been very consistent for our team this year offensively and in the circle. These three put in the hard work needed to be great at what they do, and I am excited to see that pay off for them.”

Leanna Johnson earned her third straight All-Sun Belt First Team selection after leading the league in strikeouts for the third straight complete season.

The Brantley, Ala., native boast a 1.99 ERA inside conference play with 117 strikeouts over 105.2 innings of work. She has picked up 10 wins, including five shutouts, to lead the Troy pitching staff. On the season, Johnson holds a 2.11 ERA with 234 strikeouts.

Kelly Horne picks up her first All-Sun Belt First Team honor after landing on the second team a year ago.

The Tallahassee, Fla., native leads the league in on-base percentage (.556) and home runs (13) after smashing two long balls over the weekend. Her .372 batting average ranks fourth in the league while her 44 walks rank second.

Jade Sinness garnered her second consecutive league honor, this time as an All-Sun Belt Second Team member.

The Sebring, Fla., native leads the Trojans with 13 doubles, the third-most in the league, while her team-leading 43 runs scored also ranks third in the league. Sinness is batting at a .325 clip and is just two runs scored shy of breaking into Troy’s single-season top-10 for the second straight season.

Troy enters the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed and opens play in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday at 1 p.m. against the No. 5 seed UT Arlington.

Player of the Year

Melissa Mayeaux, Louisiana (Sr., 2B – Le Barcares, France)

Pitcher of the Year

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (So., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Newcomer of the Year

Jourdyn Campbell, Louisiana (So., 3B – Kingwood, Texas)

Freshman of the Year

Ciara Trahan, Texas State (Fr., OF – Santa Fe, Texas)

Coach of the Year

Becky Clark, South Alabama

All-Sun Belt First Team

Leanna Johnson, Troy (Jr., P – Brantley, Ala.)

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama (So., P – Walker, La.)

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (So., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Sophie Piskos, Louisiana (So., C – Paris, Tenn.)

Caitlyn Rogers, Texas State (Sr., C – Magnolia, Texas)

Kennedy Johnson, ULM (Jr., 1B – Houston, Texas)

Kelly Horne, Troy (Jr., 2B – Tallahassee, Fla.)

Melissa Mayeaux, Louisiana (Sr., 2B – Le Barcares, France)

Hannah Earls, Texas State (So., SS – Willis, Texas)

Jourdyn Campbell, Louisiana (So., 3B – Kingwood, Texas)

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama (Jr., OF – Orange Beach, Ala.)

Kayt Houston, App State (So., OF – Rock Hill, S.C.)

Caroline Nichols, South Alabama (Sr., OF – Hoover, Ala.)

Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina (Gr., OF – Tacoma, Wash.)

Karly Heath, Louisiana (Jr., DP – North Augusta, S.C.)

All-Conference Second Team

Jenna Hardy, South Alabama (Jr., P – Whitehouse, Ohio)

Kandra Lamb, Louisiana (Jr., P – Kurrajong, Australia)

Sam Landry, Louisiana (Fr., P – Mont Belvieu, Texas)

Morgan Rios, UTA (Gr., C – Mansfield, Texas)

Stormy Kotzelnick, Louisiana (RS Fr., 1B – Carmel, Ind.)

Alexis Chavez, ULM (Fr., 2B – Riverside, Calif.)

Alexa Langeliers, Louisiana (Fr., SS – Keller, Texas)

Meredith Keel, South Alabama (Sr., 3B – Ashville, Ohio)

Lourdes Bacon, ULM (So., OF – San Antonio, Texas)

Maddie Hayden, Louisiana (Fr., OF – West Monroe, La.)

Mary Pierce Barnes, App State (Sr., OF – Waxhaw, N.C.)

Jade Sinness, Troy (So., OF – Sebring, Fla.)

Ciara Trahan, Texas State (Fr., OF – Santa Fe, Texas)

Cat Crenek, Texas State (Sr., DP – Cypress, Texas)

Iyanla De Jesus, Coastal Carolina (Jr., DP – Mill Creek, Wash.)